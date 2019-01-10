Police seek 2 men in theft of Victoria's Secret store

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Police in South Carolina are searching for two men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Victoria’s Secret store at a Myrtle Beach mall, WMBF reported.
Carl Anthony Geilfuss, 26, and Theo Jamal Williams, 28, are sought by police for the Dec. 4 theft of 71 items valued at $3,756.20 from the store at the Coastal Grand Mall, the television station reported, citing a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
According to the report, three men entered the store with bags and began loading items off the shelves, WPDE reported. The men left the store without paying, leaving through a service door, the television station reported.
Friday, police released information about Geilfuss and Williams.
Geilfuss is black and is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighing 150 pounds. Williams is black, is 6 feet, 1 inch and weighs 155 pounds. Williams has blond streaks and brown eyes, according to the description given by police.
