SALTSBURG - Police are looking for an Indiana County woman last seen on Thursday.
Megan Sue Durand, 35 of Saltsburg left a Young Township home around 4 p.m. with a possible destination of Vandergrift, Pennsylvania State Police said.
She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 lbs., with long brown hair often worn in a bun with a bandanna. She has a scar on her forehead.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
