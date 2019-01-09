  • Troopers looking for missing Indiana County woman

    SALTSBURG - Police are looking for an Indiana County woman last seen on Thursday.

    Megan Sue Durand, 35 of Saltsburg left a Young Township home around 4 p.m. with a possible destination of Vandergrift, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 lbs., with long brown hair often worn in a bun with a bandanna. She has a scar on her forehead.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

