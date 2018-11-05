  • Pringles' Thanksgiving Dinner chips available for a limited time

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Pringles is releasing a line of chips with Thanksgiving dinner-themed flavors after the success of a test line last year.

    Parent company Kellogg announced the news Monday.

    In 2017, the company tested eight Thanksgiving-themed flavors: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie. Turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie made the cut.

    “When we launched Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner last year, it was so exciting to see Pringles fans’ positive reactions celebrating how insanely accurate the flavors were,” Yuvraj Arora, senior vice president of marketing for Kellogg's U.S. snacks division, said in a statement. “We knew that we had to get Pringles Thanksgiving flavors in more people's hands this year — particularly hearing that Turkey, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie not only were delicious, but truly tasted like the real deal.”

    The artificially flavored chips, which are designed similarly to canned goods, will be available to buy in limited quantities at a first come, first served basis. Customers can buy them starting Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time at KelloggStore.com. The link will not be active until the chips are available to purchase.

