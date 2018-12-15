Rare albino porcupine caught on film in Maine woods, blending in with snow

WINDHAM, Maine - A hiker walking in the woods in Windham, Maine, this month spotted a rare albino porcupine and managed to capture it on video.
Greg Strand told WCSH-TV that he heard a commotion and quickly hid to see what was coming.
Strand said he saw a large adult porcupine and then was surprised to discover a smaller beast following it. He said the smaller animal practically blended in with the snow on the ground as it moved behind the larger animal. It was a rare albino porcupine.
Stand’s wife posted the video of the encounter on Facebook.
An official with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife told WCSH that it’s very unusual to see an albino animal in the state.
"Albino animals, regardless of species, are pretty rare,” agency official Ryan Robicheau said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pete Davidson posts despondent message on Instagram, deletes account
- Crews battling fully involved fire in Westmoreland County
- Two dogs thrown out of window on New York interstate
- VIDEO: 1 person injured after being hit by vehicle on Parkway East
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}