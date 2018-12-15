0 Pete Davidson posts despondent message on Instagram, deletes account

Comedian Pete Davidson worried fans Saturday when he posted a message to Instagram saying, in part, "I really don't want to be on this Earth anymore," before deleting his account altogether.

The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live performer posted what appeared to be a screenshot of text written in the iPhone "Notes" app with the following message Saturday afternoon:

"i really don't want to be on this earth anymore. i'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so."

The post drew messages of concern and support from his fans. "Pete you can get through this. This too shall pass," wrote one Instagram user, @sunshine8377. "I love you man and I don’t want you to ever consider ending your life. I wish my comment mattered," wrote another user, @kpierrephoto.

Davidson later deleted his Instagram account.

Davidson made headlines earlier this year for his whirlwind romance with singer Ariana Grande. The two began dating in May, announced their engagement in June and broke up in October, according to reports.

Davidson and Grande had each recently engaged with singer Kanye West on Twitter, from seemingly different sides. Earlier Saturday, West called out Grande on Twitter for what he believed was an inappropriate tweet regarding a feud between him and fellow singer, Drake.

“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song," West wrote.

Grande apologized hours later, though she said the comment in question wasn't referring to West.

Davidson, who has been open about his struggles with borderline personality disorder, tweeted in support of West.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this,” Davidson said.

By later Saturday afternoon, it appeared Davidson had deleted his Twitter account as well.

Perhaps to reassure fans, actor Jon Cryer tweeted that Davidson was “at SNL and accounted for.”

Those struggling with suicide and suicidal thoughts can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255 and get more information on the Lifeline at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

