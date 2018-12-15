Two dogs thrown out of window on New York interstate

Two dogs were thrown out of a moving vehicle on a New York interstate Wednesday, and state troopers are looking for the person or persons responsible. WTEM reported.
New York State Police driving on I-81 in Cortland County at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday noticed a tractor-trailer pulled over in the left lane, the television station reported. The driver was several feet away, carrying an injured dog while the other dog walked at his side.
The truck driver told police that someone in a Dodge Durango had slowed down and tossed both dogs out of the passenger window, WTEM reported.
Both dogs, believed to be a beagle mix, were treated at the scene and were taken to the The Broome County Humane Society, the television station reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (607) 749-1614.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man charged with killing 2 people outside gas station
- Humane Society investigation leads to discovery of dead puppy in pet store freezer
- Pennsylvania woman attacked by bear
- VIDEO: Sandy Hook Elementary School evacuated
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}