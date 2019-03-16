  • Recall alert: Fiat Chrysler recalls more than 800K vehicles after routine testing

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Carmaker Fiat Chrysler has recalled more than 800,000 vehicles in the U.S. after completing routine testing of emissions under new Environmental Protection Agency guidelines, CNBC reported.

    Reuters reported that cars that do not meet emissions standards will have their catalytic converters replaced.

    The vehicles affected, according to CNBC, include:

    • 2011-2016 Dodge Journey.
    • 2011-2014 Chrysler 200.
    • 2011-2014 Dodge Avenger.
    • 2011-2016 Jeep Compass.
    • 2011-2016 Jeep Patriots.
    • 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber.


    The recall affects almost 863,000 vehicles in the United States and another 103,000 in Canada, Reuters reported.

    Officials said the catalytic converters showed a deterioration of performance while on the road, according to Reuters.

    The company said in a statement:

    “We are advised that today’s EPA announcement reflects a new policy for announcing routine emissions recalls. This campaign has no safety implications. Nor are there any associated fines. This issue was discovered by FCA during routine in-use emissions testing and reported to the agency. We began contacting affected customers last month to advise them of the needed repairs, which will be provided at no charge.”

    Reuters reported the company did not release how much the recall will cost, but the expense was accounted for in the fourth quarter of 2018.

     

