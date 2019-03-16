Recall alert: Fiat Chrysler recalls more than 800K vehicles after routine testing

Carmaker Fiat Chrysler has recalled more than 800,000 vehicles in the U.S. after completing routine testing of emissions under new Environmental Protection Agency guidelines, CNBC reported.
Reuters reported that cars that do not meet emissions standards will have their catalytic converters replaced.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: 2-year-old Wisconsin girl missing since Monday found dead in Minnesota
- Police: Disturbing use of Catnip Cocktail by people increasing
- Investigators looking for cause of fire at Allegheny Co. strip mall
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The vehicles affected, according to CNBC, include:
- 2011-2016 Dodge Journey.
- 2011-2014 Chrysler 200.
- 2011-2014 Dodge Avenger.
- 2011-2016 Jeep Compass.
- 2011-2016 Jeep Patriots.
- 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber.
The recall affects almost 863,000 vehicles in the United States and another 103,000 in Canada, Reuters reported.
Officials said the catalytic converters showed a deterioration of performance while on the road, according to Reuters.
The company said in a statement:
“We are advised that today’s EPA announcement reflects a new policy for announcing routine emissions recalls. This campaign has no safety implications. Nor are there any associated fines. This issue was discovered by FCA during routine in-use emissions testing and reported to the agency. We began contacting affected customers last month to advise them of the needed repairs, which will be provided at no charge.”
Reuters reported the company did not release how much the recall will cost, but the expense was accounted for in the fourth quarter of 2018.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}