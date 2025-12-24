Channel 11 gets inside look at old, empty Pittsburgh International Airport terminal

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Channel 11 got an inside look at the old terminal at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Airport officials took us inside to see what’s left of the space.

You can see the area where the old TSA lines were, now empty. A metal gate is also up.

The new terminal opened in November.

It has many more security lines, a faster baggage claim and nearly 6,000 new parking spaces in a garage and a new lot.

There are 15 new local and national restaurant options.

It’s still unclear what the plan is for the old terminal.

The airport authority says they are still figuring out what to do with it but they hope to repurpose the space.

