Recall alert: Harbor Freight recalls propane torches because of burn risk

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling two models of one of its propane torches due to a potential burn hazard.
The company has recalled two models of the Greenwood-branded torches. One does not have an ignitor and is listed under SKU number 61589. The model recalled with an ignitor has SKU number 61595. The numbers can be found on a sticker on the pipe that leads to the nozzle, the torch’s packaging or the manual, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported.
Both have a steel nozzle, a flow valve, blue grip and either a black or orange hose. The torches do not have markings on the handles or brass knobs.
The torches were sold at brick and mortar stores across the country and online at harborfreight.com from November 2013 through October 2018. They retailed for $20 and $30, according to the CPSC.
Those who have the torches are being told to stop using them immediately and return them to Harbor Freight tools for a free replacement.
For more information, contact Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT or email the company at recall@harborfreight.com. You can also visit harborfreight.com for the latest recall information.
