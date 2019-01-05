Shaun Cassidy has witty response to Chicago meteorologist's tweet

CHICAGO - A Chicago meteorologist thinks she’s right, but 1970s teen heartthrob Shaun Cassidy believes her mother would beg to differ.
WGN Morning News meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer tweeted on a Wednesday and her heart stood still. On Jan. 2, she showed a side-by-side photograph a viewer sent of herself and Cassidy during the decade when he churned out such hits as “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “Hey Deanie,” “That’s Rock ’N’ Roll” and “She’s Right.”
The viewer wrote that Kolkmeyer looked liked Cassidy, WGN reported. So, she tweeted the photos out and tagged Cassidy, writing "Gotta be honest though. ... they're not wrong."
There's no confidence booster quite like the one where a viewer writes in to say you look like a guy. Gotta be honest though... they're not wrong. @shaunpcassidy @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/G9I7qkYfHV— Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 2, 2019
Cassidy responded Wednesday night, tweeting "I think you’re much prettier, but your mother might disagree."
I think you’re much prettier, but your mother might disagree.— Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) January 3, 2019
“LOL! Well played,” Kolkmeyer tweeted back.
