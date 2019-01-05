  • Shaun Cassidy has witty response to Chicago meteorologist's tweet

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHICAGO - A Chicago meteorologist thinks she’s right, but 1970s teen heartthrob Shaun Cassidy believes her mother would beg to differ.

    WGN Morning News meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer tweeted on a Wednesday and her heart stood still. On Jan. 2, she showed a side-by-side photograph a viewer sent of herself and Cassidy during the decade when he churned out such hits as “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “Hey Deanie,” “That’s Rock ’N’ Roll” and “She’s Right.”

    The viewer wrote that Kolkmeyer looked liked Cassidy, WGN reported. So, she tweeted the photos out and tagged Cassidy, writing "Gotta be honest though. ... they're not wrong."

    Cassidy responded Wednesday night, tweeting "I think you’re much prettier, but your mother might disagree."

    “LOL! Well played,” Kolkmeyer tweeted back.

     

