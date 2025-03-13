Suns' Mason Plumlee, Rockets' Steven Adams ejected after fight breaks out early in matchup in Houston

Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee and Houston Rockets center Steven Adams were both ejected from their matchup on Wednesday night after the two got into what essentially equated to a heavyweight bout in the first half.

Plumlee and Adams got tangled up late in the second quarter of the game at the Toyota Center while fighting for a rebound. The shot went in, so it didn't matter much, but neither Plumlee nor Adams stopped their jostling for position as play started to move the other way. Within a matter of seconds, the two were locked up and suddenly down on the ground — which led to a number of assistants and officials running in to try and separate the two big men.

A different angle of Mason Plumlee and Steven Adams getting locked up and taking it to the ground

Both Plumlee and Adams were quickly ejected from the game.

Plumlee finished with four points and six rebounds in 13 minutes. He entered the night averaging 4.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season, his first with the Suns. Adams had one point and four rebounds off the bench for the Rockets. Adams, also in his first season with the Rockets, entered the game averaging 3.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

The Rockets took a 57-52 lead into the locker room at halftime.

