Astronomy buffs got a special treat Sunday as a combined lunar eclipse, blood moon and supermoon added a red glow to the night sky.
Social media users are sharing their snapshots with the hashtag #SuperBloodWolfMoon. Here are some of our favorites:
1. San Juan Mountains, Colorado
Photo by @PatrickDillons, Twitter
#SuperBloodWolfMoon Jet flying by the Super Moon over San Juan Mountains, Colorado.
2. New York City
Photo by @maximusupinnyc, Instagram
3. Austin, Texas
Photo by @zandi_photography, Instagram
There is a giant Bologna invading the sky!
4. Toronto
Photos by @TorSunphoto21, Twitter
#TotalLunarEclipse #SuperBloodWolfMoon various exposures with a 300mm #Canon f2.8 lens #Toronto #clearskies #moon pic.twitter.com/SmtIC686I3— Jack Boland (@TorSunphoto21) January 21, 2019
5. Walland, Tennessee
Photo by @OneLanePhoto, Twitter
the #SuperBloodWolfMoon rising above the Smokies at sunset tonight.
taken from the Foothills Parkway in Walland, Tennessee.
January 20, 2019
6. Colorado
Photo by @jason_odell, Twitter
Shot with my Nikon D850, 500mm f4 +TC-14EIII #SuperBloodWolfMoon
7. Birds Hill Provincial Park, Manitoba, Canada
Photo by @ryanlucenkiw, Instagram
8. Olin, Iowa
Photos by @BillWeirCNN, Twitter
Just caught the #SuperBloodWolfMoon rise over Olin, Iowa.— Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) January 20, 2019
Alas, no jumping cows.
9. Martinez, California
Photo by @jcfphotog, Twitter
View of the Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse photographed from Martinez, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Rain clouds blocked the view minutes before the full eclipse occurred. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group)
10. New York City
Photo by @guygabriel57, Instagram
Tonight's Wolf Moon rises just next to the Empire State Building
