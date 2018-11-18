  • Teen accused of strangling mother during argument over grades to be charged as adult

    By: Jason Kelly and Mike Springer, WFTV.com

    DELAND, Fla. - A 15-year-old Florida boy accused of killing his mother will be charged as an adult, State Attorney RJ Larizza said Thursday.

    Deputies said Gregory Ramos killed his mother, Gail Cleavenger, Nov. 3 during an argument over his grades at their DeBary home.

    Investigators said Ramos buried Cleavenger's body beneath a church fire pit with the help of two friends, Dylan Ceglarek, 17, and Brian Porras, 17.

    Ceglarek and Porras will also be charged as adults, Larizza said.

    The trio will be transported from the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

    Ramos was charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a dead human body and tampering with evidence.

    Ceglarek and Porras were each charged with accessory after the fact.

    Each boy is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

     

