  • Teen fakes own kidnapping to get $130 from mom, deputies say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SUMTER, S.C. - A South Carolina teen duped his mother into believing he had been abducted and would be killed unless she gave his kidnappers $130, authorities said.

    According to WLTX, Sumter County sheriff's deputies arrested Emmanuel Franklin, 19, on an extortion/blackmail charge Thursday, two days after his mother received a phone call saying kidnappers would harm or kill him if she didn't leave the money in a mailbox, authorities said.

    Deputies said Franklin admitted to faking the kidnapping so he could get the money, WLTX reported.

