Teen fakes own kidnapping to get $130 from mom, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. - A South Carolina teen duped his mother into believing he had been abducted and would be killed unless she gave his kidnappers $130, authorities said.
According to WLTX, Sumter County sheriff's deputies arrested Emmanuel Franklin, 19, on an extortion/blackmail charge Thursday, two days after his mother received a phone call saying kidnappers would harm or kill him if she didn't leave the money in a mailbox, authorities said.
Deputies said Franklin admitted to faking the kidnapping so he could get the money, WLTX reported.
