  President Trump considers pardoning Martha Stewart, commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    

    President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that he is considering pardoning television personality Martha Stewart and commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, according to multiple reports.

    A jury found Stewart guilty in 2004 of obstructing justice and lying to authorities about a stock sale that she deemed to be a "personal matter," according to reports from CNN and The New York Times. She was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of home confinement.

    Blagojevich was sentenced to serve 14 years in jail after he was convicted in 2011 of misusing his power as Illnois’ governor, The Chicago Tribune reported. According to the newspaper, the conviction covered “an array of wrongdoing, including most notably his attempts to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama after his 2008 election as president.”

    Trump has issued several pardons since he was sworn in as president in 2017. He announced earlier Thursday on Twitter that he planned to grant conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza a full pardon after he pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating campaign finance laws.

    Trump has issued pardons for former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, Vice President Dick Cheney’s Chief of Staff Scooter Libby and boxer Jack Johnson, among others.

     
     

