0 Veterans Day 2018: Free meals, deals and discounts

Restaurants across the country will be honoring veterans and active duty military members this weekend with free and discounted meals.

Most restaurants require a military identification for the deals. Offers may not be available at all locations. Some locations do not participate in the promotions. Check with your local restaurants before you go.

Here are some deals for veterans and active duty military members.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty military can select a free meal from a menu of seven items on Sunday with proof of service.

Bar Louie: Veterans and active duty military can get a free flatbread or burger on Sunday.

BJ’s Restaurant: Veterans and active duty military can get a complimentary entree up to $12.95. They also get a free Dr. Pepper by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active duty military can get a free select menu item on Sunday.

Buffalo Wild Wings:Veterans and active duty who dine-in can receive a free order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active duty military can get a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu on Sunday. Come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.

Calhoun’s: All veterans and active duty military members can get a free meal on Monday.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Sunday.

Chipotle: Buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad and taco orders on Sunday. Active duty, Guard and Reserve members, military spouses and retirees are eligible. Must have a valid ID. Limit one free menu item per military ID.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Veterans and active duty military can get a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert or Crafted Coffee beverage on Sunday.

Denny’s: Veterans and active duty military can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Monday from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Dunkin: Active Duty and veterans get one free doughnut at participating restaurants, on Sunday.

Eat’nPark: Active duty and veterans will receive a 10 percent discount for the entire month of November.

Famous Dave’s: Veterans and active duty military can get a free two-meat combo on Sunday and Monday.

Friendly’s: Veterans and active duty military can get a free dine-in breakfast, lunch or dinner from select menus on Sunday.

Golden Corral: Veterans and active duty military can get a free dine-in “thank you” dinner on Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream: Veterans and active duty military can get a free single cone on Sunday.

Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea House: Veterans and active duty military can get a free soup, salad and dessert bar entry for free on Monday.

Houlihan’s: Veterans and active duty military can get a free entree from a select menu on Sunday.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Veterans and active duty military get 20 percent off their meal.

King’s Family Restaurant: Veterans and active duty military can get a free meal on Monday.

Little Caesars: Get a free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch combo, which includes four slices of pizza, with a 20-oz. drink, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Macaroni Grill: Veterans and active duty military can get a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée on Sunday.

Main Event Bowling: Veterans and active duty military members can get a free entree plus a $10 FUNcard on Sunday.

Max & Erma’s: On Veterans Day, participating Max & Erma’s are offering veterans and active military personnel a free cheeseburger, endless fries and a fountain drink.

McCormick and Schmick’s:Veterans and Gold Star families (parents and spouse) can get a free lunch or dinner on Sunday.

Mission BBQ: Veterans and active duty military can get a free sandwich and slice of cake on Sunday.

Red Lobster: Active Duty and veterans get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu on Sunday and Monday.

Red Robin: Veterans and active duty military can get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Sunday.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery: Veterans get a free entrée Saturday through Nov. 17.

Ruby Tuesday: On Sunday, all former and active duty military can enjoy a free appetizer.

Sheetz: Active duty and veterans get a free 6-inch turkey sub and a regular fountain drink on Sunday.

Spaghetti Warehouse: Active duty and veterans can use this coupon to get a free meal when they purchase a meal Friday through Sunday.

Starbucks: On Sunday, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses can get a free Tall Brewed Coffee.

Texas de Brazil: Two veterans or active duty service personnel dine free plus get 20 percent off for up to six additional guests on Sunday and Monday. Must have proof of service.

Texas Roadhouse: On Sunday, Veterans and active duty military can select from a free special veterans lunch menu.

