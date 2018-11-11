  • Reports: Bell not expected to report by Tuesday deadline, will not play this season

    Updated:

    The last time Le’Veon Bell touched a football in an NFL game was with 2:27 left in the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ stunning playoff loss to Jacksonville in January.

    He scored a touchdown. 

    And it appears, based on new reports, it could be the last touchdown he ever scores for the Steelers.

    ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Bell is "unlikely" to report to the Steelers before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the deadline for him to become eligible to play this season.

    The NFL Network reported the Steelers don't believe Bell will report on Tuesday.

    If Bell doesn’t report, he will become a free agent at season’s end. And while that doesn’t completely eliminate the possibility he re-signs with the Steelers, that outcome is looking more and more remote.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories