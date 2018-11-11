Reports: Bell not expected to report by Tuesday deadline, will not play this season

The last time Le’Veon Bell touched a football in an NFL game was with 2:27 left in the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ stunning playoff loss to Jacksonville in January.
He scored a touchdown.
And it appears, based on new reports, it could be the last touchdown he ever scores for the Steelers.
Steelers’ running back Le'Veon Bell is unlikely to report to the team by Tuesday's deadline, which would make him ineligible to play the rest of this season, multiple league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2018
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Bell is "unlikely" to report to the Steelers before 4 p.m. Tuesday, the deadline for him to become eligible to play this season.
The NFL Network reported the Steelers don't believe Bell will report on Tuesday.
If Bell doesn’t report, he will become a free agent at season’s end. And while that doesn’t completely eliminate the possibility he re-signs with the Steelers, that outcome is looking more and more remote.
