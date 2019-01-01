Ushering in a new year can mean frantically shopping for last-minute items for the holiday, but hold off before you head out for that Champagne flute.
Many retail stores will have altered hours on New Year’s Day. If you’ve got a little shopping to do, here’s a quick checklist of the store hours for your favorite locations.
Since some stores hours could change, customers should call or check websites before shopping.
Macy’s: Store hours vary by location on New Year’s Day, with some closing an hour earlier than the store’s typical 9 p.m. closing time.
Walmart: Open regular store hours on New Year’s Day.
Best Buy: New Year’s Day: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Costco: Closed on New Year’s Day.
Target: Open regular hours on New Year’s Day.
Kroger: Hours on New Year’s Day vary, with some stores closing earlier than usual.
Walgreens: Open New Year’s Day; hours may vary.
Publix: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
Kohl’s: Open regular business hours New Year’s Day.
Dollar General: Open on New Year’s Day; hours may vary.
Dollar Tree: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
CVS: Open regular business hours New Year’s Day.
