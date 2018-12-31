  • Report: Disagreement with teammate led to Antonio Brown missing Sunday's game

    Updated:

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown skipped Saturday's team walkthrough and left Sunday's game at halftime on Sunday, according to a report from NFL.com.

    Coach Mike Tomlin said Brown missed all three practices last week with a knee injury.

    Related Headlines

    According to NFL.com, Ben Roethlisberger and Brown had a "little bit of disagreement" during the team's walkthrough on Wednesday. 

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.

    Brown was then listed as questionable on Friday. 

    On Sunday, the Steelers announced he would not play in the crucial game against the Bengals.

    Brown did not attend Monday's game meeting and there was frustration in the locker room when Tomlin did not address his absence, according to NFL.com.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories