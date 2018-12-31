Report: Disagreement with teammate led to Antonio Brown missing Sunday's game

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown skipped Saturday's team walkthrough and left Sunday's game at halftime on Sunday, according to a report from NFL.com.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Brown missed all three practices last week with a knee injury.
According to NFL.com, Ben Roethlisberger and Brown had a "little bit of disagreement" during the team's walkthrough on Wednesday.
Brown was then listed as questionable on Friday.
On Sunday, the Steelers announced he would not play in the crucial game against the Bengals.
Brown did not attend Monday's game meeting and there was frustration in the locker room when Tomlin did not address his absence, according to NFL.com.
