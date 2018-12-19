WATCH: Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' scenes as adult in Google commercial

Macaulay Culkin appeared in a Google Assistant commercial in a nod to his Kevin McCallister character in the holiday classic, “Home Alone.”
Entertainment Weekly reported that the ad, which the actor posted on Twitter Wednesday, features modernized scenes from the film with the help of the virtual assistant.
“Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this,” Culkin said in the tweet.
Instead of stinging himself with aftershave, an adult McCallister is out of it and asks the assistant to add it to his shopping list; when jumping on the bed, he injures his back; and Operation Kevin is controlled completely by the Google software.
Watch the ad below and get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of it at the Google Blog.
