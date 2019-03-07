0 Wendy's customer upset over order pulls gun on drive-thru worker, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County, Georgia, are looking for a woman who reportedly pulled a gun on a worker in a Wendy’s drive-thru over the weekend.

>> Watch the news report here

According to the Henry County Police Department, a woman was in the drive-thru of the Wendy's on Jonesboro Road in McDonough around 11:15 p.m. Saturday when she got upset about something.

Surveillance video shows the woman pulling out a gun and pointing it at the cashier. The woman then drove away in a black Nissan Altima, police said.

The cashier told WSB-TV's Audrey Washington that there were four children in the car at the time.

"She cocks it back like she was going to shoot me," the cashier said.

"Employees or customers could have been hurt," Davis said.

TRENDING NOW:

The cashier told Washington that the woman was upset because she had to wait for her card to be approved. She also asked for a refund.

"All of a sudden, there was a black gun pointed directly at me," the cashier said.

If you recognize the woman in the video, or the car, you're asked to give police a call.

>> Watch the video here

Video BOLO 19-004051 BOLO: On March 2nd, 2019 at approximately 11:15 PM, a female driving a black Nissan Altima pointed a handgun at a cashier working the drive-thru window at Wendy’s, 1760 Jonesboro Road, McDonough, GA. If you have any information regarding the vehicle or its occupants, please contact Lt. Waddell or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. Posted by Henry County Police Department on Tuesday, March 5, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.