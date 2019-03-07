  • 3 people stabbed after fight at bar

    NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. - Three people were stabbed early Thursday morning after an altercation at a bar in North Belle Vernon, police said.

    Police were called about 1:30 a.m. to Just A Tavern on Broad Avenue, where two men and a woman were stabbed.

    The woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. One of the men, whom police believe to be her boyfriend, was also flown to the hospital.

    Investigators said the second man who was stabbed walked away from the bar. He was staying at a nearby hotel. He was later taken to a hospital via ambulance.

    Police have not identified a suspect.

