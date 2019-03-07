NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. - Three people were stabbed early Thursday morning after an altercation at a bar in North Belle Vernon, police said.
Police were called about 1:30 a.m. to Just A Tavern on Broad Avenue, where two men and a woman were stabbed.
The woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. One of the men, whom police believe to be her boyfriend, was also flown to the hospital.
Investigators said the second man who was stabbed walked away from the bar. He was staying at a nearby hotel. He was later taken to a hospital via ambulance.
Police have not identified a suspect.
#BREAKING & Just in: North Belle Vernon Police Chief just updated media. 3 people stabbed in bar fight. Police searching for suspect. 2 of the victims (boyfriend & girlfriend) had to be airlifted to Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. Third victim taken by ambulance. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/cDxmjl5IaP— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 7, 2019
