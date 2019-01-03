MELBOURNE, Fla - Police say a 39-year-old Florida man shot three people at a Melbourne home on New Year’s Day.
The Melbourne Police Department told WFTV they were called at about 2 p.m. to a Melbourne, Florida, home after gunfire was heard.
Investigators said they arrested William Brian Stillwell on attempted murder and child abuse charges.
Police said a set of 5-year-old twins -- a boy and a girl -- escaped from the home uninjured and ran to a neighboring home to seek help. The children could be heard in a 911 call begging their father to stop shooting as he accused his wife of cheating on him.
“No, Daddy. No. I don’t want anyone to die,” one of the children said.
Investigators said the victims are adults who are in stable condition.
Family members seen leaving the home told WFTV the victims were the wife and her parents. The woman’s father is home from the hospital and recovering, and the woman and her mother are OK and scheduled for surgery, the family members said..
Police said Stillwell told detectives that he recently saw a video of his wife having sex with his best friend, telling police he “saw her cheating on him ... with his best friend on a recorded video on her phone.”
Investigators said his wife and children had recently moved in with her parents after the couple separated last week.
