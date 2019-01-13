Woman attacks parents for refusing to take her to Outback Steakhouse, deputies say

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A Florida woman attacked her parents last week following a dispute over Outback Steakhouse, deputies said.
According to WPLG, Deana Seltzer, 28, of Lake Worth, was arrested Jan. 2 on charges of simple battery, battery of a person 65 or older and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities said Seltzer repeatedly punched her mother, scratched her father, flipped a glass table and destroyed furniture after her mother said she wouldn't take her to the popular chain restaurant, ABC News reported.
Deputies also said Seltzer grabbed a 12-inch knife and chased her father while screaming, "I'm going to (expletive) kill you," WPLG reported.
Seltzer was booked in the Palm Beach County jail, then released the next day on "supervised recognizance," ABC News reported.
