  Woman claims GPS directed her to drive on railroad tracks

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - Talk about taking a wrong turn. 

    A woman in suburban Pittsburgh said she was listening to the directions her GPS system was giving her when she turned right onto railroad tracks. 

    Police in Duquesne said the unidentified woman from Sewickley told them her GPS device told her to drive on the tracks. Her car got stuck, police were called and the car was towed. 

    According to the police department’s Facebook post, the police said the woman was sober and had no medical conditions that would have affected her decision-making.

    The woman was cited for careless driving.

