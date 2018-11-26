  • ATM spits out $100 bills by mistake

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HOUSTON - Imagine going for $20 from the ATM, but instead, the machine spits out $100. It would seem like you’ve hit the jackpot, but it was all a mistake for bankers in Houston. 

    Sunday night, a man went to withdraw money from his account, but instead of getting the expected $20, he got $100 and he did what many people would do, posted it to social media, KPRC reported

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Once word got out, the line at the ATM started as people tried to get free money, KTRK reported

    TRENDING NOW:

    Fights and arguments broke out until law enforcement officials arrived to guard the machine until the bank could shut down the malfunctioning machine, KPRC reported

    >> Read more trending news 

    There’s no word how much extra money was taken, KHOU reported.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories