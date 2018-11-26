ATM spits out $100 bills by mistake

HOUSTON - Imagine going for $20 from the ATM, but instead, the machine spits out $100. It would seem like you’ve hit the jackpot, but it was all a mistake for bankers in Houston.
Sunday night, a man went to withdraw money from his account, but instead of getting the expected $20, he got $100 and he did what many people would do, posted it to social media, KPRC reported.
Once word got out, the line at the ATM started as people tried to get free money, KTRK reported.
Fights and arguments broke out until law enforcement officials arrived to guard the machine until the bank could shut down the malfunctioning machine, KPRC reported.
There’s no word how much extra money was taken, KHOU reported.
