It started in 2005 as a day in which marketers urge shoppers who didn’t get enough of Black Friday to open up their wallets and shop online from home or, more likely, from the office.
Each year since then, retailers have rolled out Cyber Monday deals on the Monday following Thanksgiving.
Here are some of the best deals online now and through the week.
-
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $139
-
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR for 299.99
-
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $29.99
-
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote for $25
-
- Echo Dot 3rd-gen for $24
-
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $49.99
-
- Blink XT Cam Systems for up to $150 off
-
- Fire HD 10 tablet for $99.99
-
- LG - 43" Class - LED - UK6090 Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR for $269.99
-
- ASUS - 11.6" Laptop - Intel Celeron - 2GB Memory - 32GB eMMC Flash Memory - Star Gray for $119.99
-
- Dell - 2-in-1 15.6" 4K Ultra HD touch-screen laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB memory for $899.99
-
- Microsoft - Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators bundle with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for $199.99
-
- Nikon - D3500 DSLR Camera with NIKKOR 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses for $499.99
-
- Select Blu-ray movies starting at $9.99.
-
- Apple Watch Series 3 with gray aluminum case and black sport band for $259
-
- SO Ellen Girls' Tall Boots for $19.99
-
- Toys for 20 to 50 percent off
-
- NuWave 3-qt. Digital Air Fryer for $79.99
-
- Fitbit Versa Smartwatch for $149.99
-
- Fitbit Charge 3 for $119.99
-
- Get an extra 20 percent off on select items
-
- Apple Watch Series 3 for $199 - $329
-
- Up to 60 percent off of women’s coats
-
- Between 65-75 percent off men’s coats
-
- Heated throw for $29.99
-
- Instant Pot DUO80 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 8-Qt. for $79.99
-
- KitchenAid KSM75 4.5 Qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer for $189.99
-
- Skechers women’s boots for 25 percent off
-
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio 3 Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones for $279.99
-
- Save $200 when you buy an Unlocked Galaxy Note 9
-
- Save up to 40 percent on TVs
-
- Save up to $150 on Galaxy tablets
-
- Get an extra 15 percent off on select items on Monday
-
- Westinghouse 40" FHD Smart TV (WD40FT2108) for $124.99
-
- BOGO 50% off top toy brands
-
- Element 50" 4K UHD 60Hz Smart TV for $249.99
-
- Keurig K200 single-serve K-CupPod coffee maker for $79.99
-
- Xbox One S 1 TB Battlefield V Deluxe Edition bundle for $229.99
-
- HP 11.6" Chromebook for $149.99
-
- HP 14" Chromebook with 11+ hour battery, 2yr Google Cloud storage 100GB for $169.99
-
- Grand Theft Auto V - PlayStation 4 for $19.99
-
- Turtle Beach STEALTH 700 premium wireless surround sound gaming headset for PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 4 for $119.95
Walmart
-
- As of Sunday morning, Walmart had not posted its Cyber Monday deals. Below are “last call” Black Friday deals. (Look for updates on Walmart late Sunday)
-
- Apple 13.3 MacBook Pro i5 dual-core 8GB ram laptop for $599.99
-
- Madden NFL 19, Electronic Arts, PlayStation 4 for $29
-
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Ubisoft, PlayStation 4 for $59.99
-
- FORTNITE Deep Freeze Bundle, Warner, PlayStation 4 for $29.99
-
- Sea of Thieves, Microsoft, Xbox One for $35
-
- Oral-B 3000 ($15 Mail In Rebate Available) 3D White for $59.95
-
- KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, 4.5 quart, black for $189
See also:
>> Cyber Monday 2018: 8 holiday shopping tips from the Better Business Bureau
>> Giving Tuesday 2018: 5 tips to avoid donation scams this holiday season
TRENDING NOW:
- Chris Watts case: Text messages reveal days before Colorado mom, daughters found dead
- Man finds $7.5M in storage unit he bought for only $500
- Body pulled from lake in Highland park
- VIDEO: Security official tackles man armed with BB gun outside 'Fiddler on the Roof'
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}