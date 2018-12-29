‘You love those dogs more than you love me': Man charged with throwing dogs off balcony, killing 1

CHICAGO - A Chicago attorney is facing felony animal cruelty charges after police say he threw two dogs off a second-floor balcony during an argument with his wife, causing one dog to die.
Jerald Jeske, 51, and his wife were returning home from a party Christmas Eve and were outside their home when they got into an argument, Chicago police Officer Jennifer Bryk told the Chicago Tribune. Jeske allegedly told his wife, “You love those dogs more than you love me. … I’m going to kill those dogs."
Jeske then grabbed the woman's keys, entered the home and threw the couple's two dogs off the balcony, Bryk said.
A 16-year-old Chihuahua was killed. The other dog, a 14-year-old Chihuahua named Flo, is still missing.
Police responded to the scene and arrested Jeske. He's charged with one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals. A judge set his bail at $10,000 on Wednesday.
