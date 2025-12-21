‘Just the epitome of the Christmas spirit’: volunteers prepare gifts for kids in need

PITTSBURGH — It’s one of the biggest giveaway events of the year in our area, Catholic Charities’ annual Christmas gift distribution.

Around 180 volunteers came together at Dickie McCamey law firm office in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday to package up around 2,500 gifts.

Organizers said the event speaks to how generous the Pittsburgh community really is.

“It is kind of like the Super Bowl for us,” Susan Rauscher said. “Very exciting, very fun. Just the epitome of the Christmas spirit, right? Hope, love, joy, all of those things are here today.”

The gifts are collected throughout December from parishes across the Pittsburgh Diocese. They’ll now be distributed to more than 500 area kids.

