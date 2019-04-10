Neighbor dismantles dentist's lewd Easter mannequin display

CLIFTON, N.J. - A dentist in New Jersey is known for his elaborate lawn displays, but some think his latest garden scene took things too far. He set up mannequins wearing lingerie and bunny ears, which some neighbors found offensive. The display features five scantily clad mannequins wearing lingerie, fishnet stockings and bunny ears.
A resident who said she's had enough took matters into her own hands in front of WPIX's cameras, dismantling the display some have deemed disrespectful. "I got a son. He's 16 years old. He is a good boy. He does not need to be seeing this every time I take him back from school," said Desiree Mozek.
The display sits on the front lawn of Dr. Wayne Gangis's dental office. According to neighbors, the dentist is widely known for his holiday displays, especially on Halloween, but this particular one may have crossed the line.
The dentist explained that the display had nothing to do with Easter and everything to do with honoring the late Hugh Hefner on what would've been his 93rd birthday. He dismissed claims it was disparaging Easter. "We put the characters out on the lawn and unfortunately there was a total spin on me attacking the celebration of Easter," said Gangis.
Dr. Gangis plans to put the mannequins back up and wants the city to investigate possible charges against the woman who took down his display.
