New dental procedure uses lasers to combat bad breath

Dentists use lasers in a lot of different procedures inside our mouths, from whitening teeth to reshaping gums, but now they can also be used to eliminate bacteria.
Houston dentist Mary Frances Riley said using a laser to help her patients can eliminate 95% of bacteria in their mouth.
"The laser light sees through healthy tissue and targets and destroys the bacteria in the mouth that target inflammation and periodontal disease" Riley told KPRC.
Preventing or reversing gum disease is important to reduce sensitivity, bad breath and other, much worse conditions. "Oral inflammation leads to systemic disease, such as cardiovascular disease, lung disease, low term birth babies. It really is oral health leading to systemic health," said Riley.
By eliminating the bacteria, Riley said your body's immune system can focus on the inflammation, making it a somewhat natural way to defend against disease.
Prices for the procedure are typically $75 to $150. Riley said using a laser also prevents the hygienist from moving tools from a diseased part of the mouth to healthy tissue and found that it can almost immediately heal painful lesions and ulcers.
Patients report that the procedure is effectively painless.
If you're interested, you may have to ask your hygienist about this procedure. Riley said a lot of dentists have it, but since it's not covered by insurance, they might not always offer it unless you ask.
NBC/KPRC
