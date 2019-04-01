0 NFL player substitute teaches in Harrisburg during off-season

HARRISBURG, Pa. - When teachers call off work, substitutes take their place. For one fourth-grade class at Scott Elementary in Harrisburg, their sub also happens to also be a professional football player.

Robert Martin says his students are smart and engaging. What some of the students don't know is that Martin is a running back with the New York Giants. He's chosen to work as a substitute teacher in the district he graduated from.

"The kids do want to learn. All you gotta do is take the time to get to know the kids and, like I said, open them up and make them feel comfortable," Martin told WHTM. Martin says he always wanted to work with kids and maybe coach down the line.

For now, he's on a mission to inspire the inner city kids of Harrisburg. "At the end of the day, if you feel as though you can do it, that's all that matters. So those are the things that these two stories had in common," said Martin.

School Principal Eugene Spells says it's great to have a former student giving back. "He's very humble, softspoken, quiet, but he's a really hard worker and he leads by example," said Spells.

"The youth is the future and I just gotta keep making sure I'm doing what I gotta do to put myself on the platform where I can give back any way possible," said Martin. He's doing just that, and giving students confidence and a drive to succeed and achieve just like he has.

Martin heads back April 15 for a three-day mini training camp with the New York Giants.



CNN/WHTM