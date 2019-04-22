Officer honored for saving skunk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A police officer in South Bend saved a skunk that got in trouble. Then, some people made a big stink about it on social media.
Officer Ron Kaszas was on patrol when he came across a skunk with its head stuck in a cup lid.
"I got out. I got my towel out of the car, as I keep in there for raining and stuff like that. I put the towel over the skunk real quick with gloves on, grabbed the cup, and then hurried up and jerked it off its head and stepped out of the way and hope to God it doesn't spray," Kaszas told WNDU.
Video of the rescue went viral, with Kaszas' quick moves becoming well-known. So, a local radio station decided his heroics deserved some skunk-saving certificates.
It turns out the Kaszas had some prior experience with skunks. "Yes, I had a pet skunk when I was in my early teens, we had it for 7 to 8 years in my family."
That's right, his family had a pet skunk... But that's not all, "I've raised deer. Let them go, some that would not leave, which we had for four years, I believe," said Kaszas.
After 26 years as a police officer, Kaszas says this wasn't the first time he'd saved a skunk. But it is the first time he became famous for it.
CNN/WNDU
