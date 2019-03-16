0 Community leaders, volunteers coming together to support family of Antwon Rose during trial

Several community leaders and volunteers are coming together to support Antwon Rose's mother and other family members during the upcoming trial.

As the trial approaches, the focus is support.

"What we are going to do is wrap our arms around the family," said Amber Sloan, who helped organize the efforts.

The help started with a request for volunteers, and the response was almost instant.

"They don’t have to get up in the morning and make breakfast because somebody is going to bring it. They don’t have to get up and warm up the car because church vans are going to pick them up," Sloan said.

Help is coming from the Mon Valley and so many Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

Sloan is the committeewoman for the 12th Ward, 15th District, but she has also been heavily involved in supporting Rose's family.

She and so many others have been busy coordinating everything.

"They don’t have to pay for parking, all the extra inconveniences," Sloan said.

The Braddock Library is providing dinner for the family. People are also helping financially.

"They're not going to be working, so a few dollars here and there to help them out goes a long way," Sloan said.

