Police preparing for trial of former officer charged in death of Antwon Rose

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Public Safety is preparing for former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld’s trial that’s scheduled to start next week.
Jury selection is expected to start Tuesday in Dauphin County nearly nine months after he shot and killed Antwon Rose, 17.
A spokesperson told Channel 11 Public Safety is preparing for all possibilities with Rosfeld's upcoming trial, including a repeat of what happened last summer: thousands of people protesting outside of the courthouse and across Pittsburgh.
A police spokesperson said the preparations are for "...inconveniences similar to what Pittsburgh experienced last summer."
Emergency management is meeting with businesses to ensure safety during the trial.
"We didn’t experience any type of disturbance when they marched through here, it was more of a peaceful protest," said Bobby Hornik, manager of City Works in Market Square. "Obviously if it turns violent, we don’t want that."
Protests happened all over the area, from Market Square to shutting down the Parkway.
Because of that, the city of Pittsburgh announced new guidelines for demonstrations. Protestors cannot:
- Block hospitals, tunnels or bridges
- Shut down important intersections at any time
- Certain intersections during morning and evening rush hours
The meeting between emergency management and downtown businesses is not open to the public.
It's not only for the trial, but also Saint Patrick's Day, the marathon and other large downtown events.
