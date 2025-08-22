One woman shot in the back in early morning shooting in Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot early this morning in the Bedford Dwellings neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Police responded to Chauncey Drive just before 2 a.m. this morning to a report of someone having been shot. Officials located a woman with a gunshot wound in the back.

That woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and she has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police say multiple people were in the vicinity at the time of the shooting. Officials obtained CCTV footage that shows a man, who police are identifying as a suspect in the shooting, getting into a vehicle with Louisiana plates and fleeing the area.

In the last hour, police have confirmed that they have detained two people for questioning.

The Violent Crime Unit will be investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group