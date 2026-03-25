Parents outraged after multiple teachers are charged with inappropriate conduct against students

Parents, former students, and current students packed a Laurel Highlands School District board meeting on Tuesday, voicing anger and demanding change after two teachers were accused of inappropriate conduct with students.

More than a dozen people spoke during the nearly three-hour meeting, with many calling for the superintendent to resign.

“I’m outraged. This is bull. This is straight-up bull,” one speaker said.

The district confirmed the board voted to fire teacher Martin Gatti and suspend JROTC instructor Daniel Cervone pending further review.

Police said Gatti called a female student into his classroom and asked her to kiss him.

Investigators said Cervone admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student in 2020.

A parent told the board his freshman daughter is struggling to process what happened.

“In the last two weeks, two of her teachers got taken out the front door in cuffs. She’s heartbroken, she’s destroyed,” he said.

Community members said their frustration goes beyond the latest allegations, pointing to past incidents involving staff, including a 2023 case in which a former teacher was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.

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“If you think there aren’t more victims, then you are mistaken and you need to open your eyes,” another speaker said.

Many accused district leaders of failing to protect students.

“This is not acceptable. This is 2026. Wake up. Figure it out. If you can’t wake up, get out,” one person said.

Cervone is in the Fayette County Jail on a $20,000 bail. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on April 7, 2026.

Gatti is out of jail on a $40,000 unsecured bail and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on April 1, 2026.

Both men are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing next month.

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