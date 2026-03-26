Family of missing Pittsburgh man speaks out as their search efforts continue

PITTSBURGH — Family members are asking for help finding 30-year-old Chaz Simmons, who they say has been missing for more than two weeks.

Pittsburgh Police say he may be at risk.

Relatives say Simmons stopped answering calls and text messages on March 10.

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Since then, they have organized a search party and posted flyers across downtown Pittsburgh, where he was last seen.

“We do have a big family and it’s tough on all of us,” said his sister, Jenae Davis.

Davis said nothing seemed unusual the last time they saw him leaving work.

“We just seen him leaving his job, you know, nothing out of the ordinary,” she said.

Simmons was last seen in the 900 block of Penn Avenue.

Surveillance images show Simmons walking toward Sixth Street on Penn Avenue around 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, March 8.

Family members say Simmons had recently started working as a cook at Sienna Mercato, and that is the last place anyone saw him.

Investigators say he left between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Simmons is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has a black goatee and a tattoo on his neck that says, “Yalilnda.”

“It’s hard to know that my brother is out there and none of us can help. We don’t know what’s going on, we don’t know where he is,” Davis said.

Public safety officials say detectives are working with Simmons’ family and nearby businesses to review surveillance footage from that night.

The restaurant’s general manager told Channel 11 he has continued providing video to investigators, as well as support to the family.

In the meantime, family members say they have searched hospitals, shelters and surrounding communities, including Plum, Verona and Oakmont, looking for any leads.

“We went everywhere we could go and put up flyers,” Davis said.

Now, they are asking the public for help.

Family members say Simmons has an 8-year-old son and want him to return home safely.

“I know that maybe he is going through some things and he just wants to be away but he needs to know the family is here and we are looking for him,” Davis said.

Family members say they are planning another search party this weekend.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 412-323-7141 or to call 911.

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