    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - It’s become an annual rite of summer for Dawn Keezer to lament the film, TV and episodic productions that will have shoot somewhere other than Pittsburgh or the rest of the state because of the limited number of film tax credits available.

    But the summer of 2019 may represent something of a high water mark of productions that won’t happen in the region even as the state legislature increased the value of the 2019-2010 Pennsylvania Film Tax Credit budget from $65 million to $70 million, a $5 million increase following last year’s increase of $5 million.

    Keezer, the long-time director of the Pittsburgh Film Office, finds herself balancing relief at the film tax credit surviving yet another state budget with gratitude at the increase in the value of the tax credit with the frustration of expected business lost.

