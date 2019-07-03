GREENSBURG, Pa. - "I have visions of it constantly."
The image of how Jessica Manchini's body was found will forever stay in her mother's mind.
Manchini was from Greensburg, and her remains were just identified after her body was found stuffed in a suitcase near a Georgia interstate three years ago.
Members of her family said they are desperate to find out who is responsible.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral costs for Jessica Manchini.
