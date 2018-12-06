Couple charged in $1M 'Bonnie and Clyde' burglary spree

Prosecutors say Francis Smith and Dorri Smith ransacked 26 homes and a business in four counties between November 2016 and September 2017. Prosecutors say their haul was more than $100,000 in cash and more than $800,000 in property, including expensive watches, oil paintings, rugs, jewelry and firearms.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police arrest 32 as part of Mon Valley drug sweep
- National Geographic finally catches on to how cool Pittsburgh is
- City councilman: Upcoming gun expo not welcome in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: 42 bikes, helmets donated by the Baldwin-Whitehall School District
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell on Wednesday called them a "modern-day Bonnie and Clyde."
Dorri Smith's attorney, Curt Parkins, says the DA is blowing the case out of proportion. He says his client "bears the lease amount of culpability of anybody involved."
Francis Smith's attorney didn't immediately return a phone message.
Both defendants are being held without bail.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}