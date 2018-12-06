National Geographic finally catches on to how cool Pittsburgh is

PITTSBURGH - Another list of cool places, another high-profile nod to how cool Pittsburgh is.
The Steel City makes No. 3 on National Geographic’s “The Cool List 2019: This year’s must-see destinations,” released Tuesday.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Beneath a photo from the Heinz History Center of a giant Heinz ketchup bottle made up of regular-sized bottles – really, it doesn’t get more Pittsburgh than that – NatGeo says the new direct flight from London to Pittsburgh is the impetus for inclusion on this year’s list.
Opening with a nod to the city’s blue-collar reputation, NatGeo notes “it’s much more elegant than many visitors might expect.” Among the listed attractions: the history center, an exhibition at the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Andy Warhol Museum.
The “don’t miss” attraction, according to NatGeo? The University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning and its “kitsch” Nationality Rooms.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police arrest 32 as part of Mon Valley drug sweep
- Police issue warrant for man in shooting of man, woman in car who crashed into porch
- 300-pound Erie woman pleads guilty in crushing death of 120-pound boyfriend
- VIDEO: Pennsylvania teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}