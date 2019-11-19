Court records indicated the allegation against 26-year-old Democratic Rep. Brandon Markosek was withdrawn on Monday, and he pleaded guilty to a speeding citation.
Police in the Harrisburg suburb of East Pennsboro Township had said Markosek’s blood test indicated an alcohol level of 0.058%, below the state’s limit for driving of 0.08%.
In a statement released by his attorney, Markosek says he’s “at a loss” to explain why he was charged and relieved that it was dropped.
The police affidavit said Markosek smelled slightly of alcohol on Sept. 18 and told an officer he’d had two drinks at a nearby restaurant.
