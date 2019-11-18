PITTSBURGH - A group of criminals are targeting women in our area and across the country, in order to steal purses and money.
Financial institutions have dubbed them the "Felony Lane Gang."
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The criminals take bank cards and ID's, dress up like the person they've stolen from and use the lane farthest away from the teller's window to steal money.
Police say they've struck in over 30 states.
On Channel 11 News at 5, why the criminals are targeting women and what you need to watch out for, especially in the early-morning hours.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect captured on camera in deadly home invasion, shooting
- NFL changes kickoff time for Steelers vs. Browns
- Timeline of Bethel Park woman's disappearance, man's alleged confession of her murder
- VIDEO: Argument ends with man being shot to death, suspect identified through surveillance video
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}