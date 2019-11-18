  • Felony Lane Gang targeting women in the Pittsburgh area

    PITTSBURGH - A group of criminals are targeting women in our area and across the country, in order to steal purses and money.

    Financial institutions have dubbed them the "Felony Lane Gang." 

    The criminals take bank cards and ID's, dress up like the person they've stolen from and use the lane farthest away from the teller's window to steal money.

    Police say they've struck in over 30 states.

