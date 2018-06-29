Gov. Wolf boosts minimum wage again for Pa. state employees

Wolf on Thursday signed an executive order increasing it to $12 an hour starting Sunday. It orders an annual boost of 50 cents-an-hour until it reaches $15 in 2024.
The administration says wages will rise immediately for 879 employees. Wolf raised the minimum wage to $10.15 in 2016, which was expected to benefit a few hundred state employees.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh mayor wants judge to increase bond for officer that killed Antwon Rose
- Pittsburgh tops list of ‘cool cities’
- Man who died at SunTrust Park was there installing his beer invention
- VIDEO:Who is Jarrod Ramos, Suspected Maryland Shooter?
Ensuing governors could undo the order. Wolf's term ends in January and he's seeking a second four-year term against Republican Scott Wagner in November's election.
Pennsylvania's wages are set at the decade-old federal minimum of $7.25 an hour, like 20 other states, and the Republican-controlled Legislature has rejected Wolf's overtures to raise it.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}