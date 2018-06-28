  • Pittsburgh tops list of ‘cool cities'

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is cool ... but Yinzers already knew that.  Now thanks to the travel website Matador Network everyone else will, too. 

    The travel website lists the Steel City No. 1 on their list of the "20 cool cities you should check out before everyone else does.”

    Related Headlines

    The website took a look at cities where travelers could take trips by Greyhound bus; from there they picked the top 20.

    TRENDING NOW:

    From walking along Carson Street to taking a trip to Point State Park, the website says Pittsburgh now “explodes with color” and has great places to eat, stay and play.

    Others in the top 5 are Virginia Beach, Virginia; Greenville, South Carolina; Lafayette, Louisiana; and Sacramento, California.

    You can check out the full list of "cool" cities HERE

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories