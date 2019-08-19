The department said Monday that four people were on the boat when it began taking on water and capsized shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Conneaut (KAW'-nee-awt) in northeast Ohio's Ashtabula County. Department officials say someone on a commercial fishing vessel rescued the other three boaters.
The department identified the man who died as 58-year-old Raymond Burns of New Kensington, Pennsylvania.
Officials say two men were taken to a hospital and the other person on the boat didn't require medical attention. The conditions of those taken to a hospital weren't immediately available.
The state agency is leading the investigation and recovery effort.
