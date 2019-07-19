The school's board, meeting in the Philadelphia suburb of Media, voted Thursday for a plan that will maintain full-time tuition for lower-division Pennsylvania resident undergraduates at its main campus at about $17,400 annually.
Out-of-state college students at the University Park flagship will have to pay $660 a year in additional tuition.
Smaller increases for students who are not Pennsylvania residents will be coming to other Penn State campuses.
The move follows recent decisions by Temple University and the 14-school State System of Higher Education to keep tuition at current rates for the coming school year.
