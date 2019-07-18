UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Two brothers, ages 1 and 3, drowned in Fayette County Wednesday evening, police confirmed to Channel 11.
Police said it happened around 7:30 p.m. in Uniontown.
The incident is under investigation. No other information was immediatley available.
