State offers free credit monitoring to teachers

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Several hundred thousand teachers in Pennsylvania are receiving letters offering free credit monitoring after their personal information was released publicly last month due to a "human error."

    The Morning Call reports more than 300,000 school teachers are getting letters informing them their names, Social Security numbers and other identifying information may have been released in February.

    The letter says the state Education Department has contracted a company to offer 12 months of credit monitoring, a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy and identity theft recovery.

    The Department of Administration says an employee had accidentally set the state Education Department database to allow anyone using the system to see other users' personal information.

    It is unclear if the employee faced any disciplinary action.

